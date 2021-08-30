2 seriously injured in Plymouth County motorcycle crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Saturday afternoon, two people suffered serious injuries from a motorcycle crash.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report of a motorcycle crash on C38, just west of K22 around 3:20 p.m.

After an investigation, authorities said Christos Kritis, 39, of Sioux City, was driving a motorcycle with Ashley Kritis, 35, as a passenger with a group of other motorcyclists. The group slowed down due to a vehicle blocking the opposite lane of traffic, but Christos Kritis lost control causing the motorcycle to go into the north ditch.

Both Christos Kritis and Ashley Kritis ended up with serious injuries. There were taken to MercyOne hospital in Sioux City.

The Iowa DNR, Le Mars Fire Rescue, and Merrill Ambulance assisted the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories