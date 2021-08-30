2 seriously injured in Plymouth County motorcycle crash

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Saturday afternoon, two people suffered serious injuries from a motorcycle crash.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report of a motorcycle crash on C38, just west of K22 around 3:20 p.m.

After an investigation, authorities said Christos Kritis, 39, of Sioux City, was driving a motorcycle with Ashley Kritis, 35, as a passenger with a group of other motorcyclists. The group slowed down due to a vehicle blocking the opposite lane of traffic, but Christos Kritis lost control causing the motorcycle to go into the north ditch.

Both Christos Kritis and Ashley Kritis ended up with serious injuries. There were taken to MercyOne hospital in Sioux City.

The Iowa DNR, Le Mars Fire Rescue, and Merrill Ambulance assisted the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office.