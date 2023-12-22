PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two people were injured in a semi and SUV crash after the SUV allegedly failed to stop at an intersection.

On Dec. 22, the Plymouth County Communication Center received a 911 of a crash involving a semi and an SUV at the intersection of Highway 3 and Highway 140, according to a release from the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office. Remsen Ambulance and Fire along with the Sheriff’s Deputy were dispatched to the location.

After an investigation, authorities determined a 2021 Peterbilt was pulling an empty grain trailer westbound on Highway 3 approaching the intersection with Highway 140. Northbound on Highway 140, a 2017 GMC Yukon Denali was approaching the intersection.

Authorities stated that the driver of the Yukon Denali failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection, hitting the semi’s driver-side front tire with its front. Both of the vehicles then entered into a ditch in the northwest intersection.

Both drivers were taken to the nearest hospital with serious injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The release stated both vehicles were believed to be a total loss. The semi and trailer are estimated at $140,000 and the Yukon is estimated at $27,000.

The accident is under further investigation.

The Iowa State Patrol, Remsen Fire and Ambulance, the Iowa DOT, and Stockton Towing, assisted the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office.