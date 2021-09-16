2 public meetings for proposed carbon pipeline to be held in Plymouth, Woodbury counties

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The public will get to weigh in on the construction of a new carbon dioxide pipeline that’s planned to run through much of the Siouxland area.

The Iowa Utilities Board will hold two meetings in Plymouth and Woodbury counties on Thursday to discuss the pipeline project.

The project would be the first carbon dioxide pipeline in the state of Iowa. It was proposed by Summit Carbon Solutions and would cross 30 counties in Iowa, including most of northwest Iowa.

The first meeting will be at 12 p.m. at the Le Mars Community Center on the lower level, located at 275 12th Street SE, Le Mars for Plymouth County.

The second meeting will take place at the Sioux City Convention Center at 6 p.m. in meeting rooms A & B, at 801 4th Street in Sioux City for Woodbury County.

For a full list of dates and locations of meetings in other counties, click here.