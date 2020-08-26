2 pets die in Sioux City house fire, residence red-tagged

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two pets are dead after a Tuesday afternoon house fire in Sioux City.

Fire crews were called a residence at 2915 3rd Street after a neighbor called the fire in around 4 p.m.

Crews arrived and saw smoke. They then worked to extinguish the fire.

During a search of the residence, crews found a dog and cat that had been killed because of the fire.

An official with Sioux City Fire Rescue told KCAU 9 there was extensive damage to the living room and kitchen and smoke damage throughout the house. The house has been red-tagged

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

