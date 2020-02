FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — Two people were rescued from a cabin near Fremont after flood waters from the Platte River surrounded the building.

Dodge County officials say the two people were rescued around 8 p.m. Saturday after the cabin was surrounded by water that was more than 4 feet deep.

Both people rescued from the cabin were taken to a hospital in good condition.

Dodge County officials say ice jams along the Platte River caused the flooding southwest of the city of Fremont.