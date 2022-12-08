Note: This story has been updated with the age and gender of the fatalities and other details.

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Two female passengers in a pickup, ages 45 and 12, were pronounced dead at the scene of a pickup and train crash reported at 4:43 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said.

The 44-year-old male driver of the pickup sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital, the DPS said.

The crash happened about one mile south of Harrisburg. It happened about 10 minutes before sunset, according to data from weather.gov.

The DPS said the preliminary investigation indicates that a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was westbound on 274th Street, west of the intersection with 476th Avenue, when the driver did not yield at a railroad crossing. The pickup collided with a southbound BNSF train.