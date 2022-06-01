SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Vermillion are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday afternoon.

The Vermillion Fire EMS Department says they were called to a crash on South Dakota Highway 50 about six miles east of Vermillion between 471st Ave and 472nd Ave around 2:30 p.m.

On scene, authorities found a pickup truck that had left the roadway and ended up on an angle in a ravine, about 100 yards down from the roadway.

One person in the vehicle was able to get out of the vehicle, while another had remained trapped. Medical and fire personnel were eventually able to extricate the person from the vehicle.

Authorities say both patients were critically injured in the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation.