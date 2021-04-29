2 people dead, Sioux City police investigating

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City police are investigating after two people were found dead in a residence Thursday morning.

Officers received a call to check the welfare at a residence on the 2500 block of South Mulberry Street around 8:45 a.m., according to Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure. Officers were unable to gain access and notified the family.

At 9:24 a.m., police were notified of a deceased person in the residence.

At the residence, police found a man and woman deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

Names are not being released at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

Detective believe that all parties involved have been identified and are not seeking any suspects, adding there is no threat to the public.