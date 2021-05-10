2 people arrested after stealing pickup truck, eluding Sioux City officers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two people were arrested for stealing a vehicle and eluding officers early Monday morning in Sioux City.

According to court documents, on Sunday at around 7:20 p.m., Nevin Masquat, 29, and Trista Whitewater, 31, both of Winnebago, were seen on camera walking around a blue Toyota Tundra in the 700 block of Court Street. A short time later, both individuals entered the truck with Masquat driving behind the wheel.

On Monday, around 2:39 a.m., police officers saw the vehicle driven on the Vets Bridge and attempted to stop the Tundra near 3rd and Wesley Parkway. Masquat failed to stop and began eluding authorities in the stolen vehicle.

Officials reported during the pursuit, the Tundra was traveling at 80 mph on residential roads from the 1100 block of West 14th through the 1700 block of West 14th, and Masquat didn’t attempt to stop for stop signs while entering those intersections.

The Tundra was abandoned in gear at West 14th and Turner after hitting a fire hydrant, which damaged the driver’s side front wheel. Masquat fled, and within one block, he was caught by authorities. Whitewater also fled and was located in the 700 block of John Street.

According to the court documents, Masquat admitted to officials that he stole the vehicle, had some alcoholic beverages, and to using methamphetamine. Officials said both Masquat and Whitewater stole the vehicle together.

Masquat was arrested for second-degree theft, OWI, eluding, reckless driving, and speeding. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Whitewater was also arrested for second-degree theft, and she was booked into Woodbury County Jail on a $5,000 bond. Both of them are scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on May 20 at 9 a.m.