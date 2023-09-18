PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two people were arrested after a police pursuit on Highway 75.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s office, on Sep. 15 at 1:41 p.m., the Hilton Police Department was in a vehicle pursuit on Highway 75 from Hinton into Sioux City. The vehicle pursuit ended when it crashed on Highway 75 in Sioux City. A wanted male passenger then fled the scene.

Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene. They were able to locate and arrest Dalton Andrew Keeler, 25, of Sioux City who fled on foot. Keeler had active Plymouth County arrest warrants for theft in the 5th degree and criminal mischief in the 5th degree.

The report says Keeler was transported to the Plymouth County Jail.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Renee Joyce Arrowood, 19, of Sioux City. He was arrested by the Hinton Police Department and charged with eluding and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.