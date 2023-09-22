MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two Norfolk residents in connection to a theft that took place in Nebraska.

In a release, the Sheriff’s Office said that they served a search warrant on Thursday where they searched a home on East South Airport Road in Norfolk.

While they conducted the search, they arrested two individuals.

Gene Planer and Justin Lawson, of Norfolk, were both arrested in connection to the possession of stolen property.

The property in question is a construction trailer with miscellaneous tools inside. The trailer was stolen out of Tilden, Nebraska.

The investigation is ongoing. The Madison County Sheriff asks that anyone with information in connection to this incident to contact them at 402-454-2110.