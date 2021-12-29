NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Two Norfolk men have been honored for their heroic actions during the summer of 2020.

Kory Hildebrand and Kris Johnson, both of Norfolk, received the Lifesaver Award from the City of Norfolk Public Safety Division for rescuing a child on July 3, 2020, according to a release from the city. Both men performed CPR on a one-year-old boy who was unresponsive after pulling him out of a private lake. They continued administering CPR until Norfolk Rescue arrived.

“When citizens make a choice to get involved and place themselves in harm’s way to save a complete stranger, it is worthy of recognition and our sincerest gratitude,” Assistant City Administrator/Public Safety Director Scott Cordes said. What Kory and Kris did that day at the lake saved a life, for this there is no dispute,”

Norfolk residents are encouraged to take CPR classes, which are offered at Northeast Community College, as well as downloading the PulsePoint app which notifies CPR-trained bystanders when a sudden cardiac arrest occurs on public property nearby so they can administer immediate CPR