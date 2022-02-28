SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After visiting every town in Nebraska and Iowa during previous trips, two college students from Omaha have set their sights on the Mount Rushmore State.

Seth Varner and Jack McGonigal kicked off their journey to visit every South Dakota town Sunday in Vermillion. They saw the W. H. Over Museum, which has one of the largest camera collections in the state.

“That’s what’s interesting coming to these local museums,” Varner said. “They all have their own little collections. They might have the world’s largest collection of wishbones or cameras or clowns in Nebraska. It’s just interesting to see what they have to offer.”

The duo plans to visit 66 towns over four days in March. Varner says every town is unique in its own way.

“The entire goal was to document the state’s history and kind of show off these unknown tourist attractions and kind of promote the message that there’s something to do in every town. You’ve just got to go out and find it,” Varner said.

McGonigal says while large cities might be typical destinations for tourists, there’s something special about seeing all parts of a state.

“Just seeing these places, you get to see a lot of the state you didn’t think you’d ever see,” McGonigal said. “So just seeing those new places and having my eyes look at some places that many people probably won’t ever in their lifetime.”

And while the trips involve early mornings and long hours, McGonigal says it’s a unique experience

“Definitely go out and see places you haven’t been before. Check out the small towns in your state and states across from you.”

