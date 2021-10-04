2 minors arrested on alcohol charges after rollover in Sioux County

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two minors were arrested on underage drinking charges after a pickup rollover in Sioux County.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to the crash about two miles northeast of Rock Valley on Fig Avenue Sunday at 12:30 a.m.

Authorities said that Abraham Vander Waal, age 20, of Hull, was driving a pickup south when he lost control of the vehicle, entered the south ditch, and rolled. No injuries were reported.

When authorities arrived at the scene, a passenger in the pickup, Zachary Rus, 20, of Sioux Center ran from the scene but was apprehended.

After an investigation, the deputies on the scene believed that Vander Waal was drunk.

Vander Waal was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failing to maintain control of a motor vehicle. Rus was charged with interference with official acts, public intoxication, and possession of alcohol under age 21. Both were booked into the Sioux County Jail.

The Rock Valley Police Department, Rock Valley Fire Department, and Rock Valley Ambulance assisted the sheriff’s office.