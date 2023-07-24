SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department has identified two individuals involved in a shooting and stabbing incident earlier in July.

Police received a report of a stabbing and possible burglary on July 17 around 4:19 a.m. at a residence in the 400 block of 26th Street. Officers found a man, later identified as Terrence Hayes, 39, with multiple stab wounds.

Police then checked the house and found another man, Jose Hernandez, 40, of Sioux City, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to a local hospital. Hernandez was pronounced dead by a medical examiner.

Hayes’ status has improved since the incident, going from critical condition to stable condition, police said.

The police department is still investigating the incident, and no criminal charges have yet been filed.