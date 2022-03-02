NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Two South Dakota men were arrested in Norfolk for attempting to steal money from a store using fake vouchers for skill games.

According to a release from the Norfolk Police Department, officers responded to a call in the 300 block of W. Omaha Avenue around 1 p.m. regarding two subjects making fake receipts to steal money from skill games located inside the business on March 1.

Employees advised that there were two men in the business and that they had forged skill game vouchers a few months prior at another store location. The employee was concerned that they would try it again.

Officers made contact with the two men, identified as William T. Rainer, 40, and Anthony E. Kent, 42, both from Yankton.

During the investigation, officers learned each man had cashed “winning” vouchers in at least two stores in Norfolk. The owner of the skill games checked the payout history of the machines that Rainer and Kent were using and found that the payout history didn’t match that of the forged game tickets.

Officers searched their vehicle found a printer, scanner, receipt paper, printer paper, ink, multiple blank vouchers, and a glass pipe that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Rainer and Kent were arrested for criminal possession of a written instrument forgery devices, second-degree forgery, and possession of a controlled substance.

They were held in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.