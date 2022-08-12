STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — Two men who were allegedly trespassing near a school were arrested on felony drug charges.

According to a release from the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, there was a report of a suspicious pickup parked near the historic Bega school at around 7:05 a.m.

When officials arrived, they spoke with two males, later identified as Zachary Price, 36, of Norfolk, and Brit Blanchard, 34, of California, who were allegedly trespassing.

The release stated that both men were found in possession of methamphetamine and were arrested on felony drug charges.

Both men were booked into the sheriff’s office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal trespass.

The release specified that both men have prior felony drug convictions, and their court appearances are scheduled in the upcoming months.