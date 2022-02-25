STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Two men were arrested Thursday in Storm Lake on sex abuse charges involving a child and a teen.

A press release from the Storm Lake Police Department said it received two separate reports of sexual abuse.

In the first report, a 9-year-old child was allegedly sexually assaulted in the 500 block of College Avenue in December 2018. After investigating with the Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) and the MercyOne Child Advocacy Center, the police arrested Harny Dosalua, 34, of Lakeside, on Thursday.

In the second arrest, a 14-year-old was reportedly sexually assaulted by Oman Onyongo, 36, of Storm Lake, in the 500 block of Russell Street on December 31, 2021. The abuse was reported on January 22 which prompted an investigation with the Iowa DHS and MercyOne Child Advocacy Center.

Dosalua was charged with second-degree sexual abuse and booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $25,000 bond. Onyongo was charged with assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. Onyongo was already at the county jail on unrelated charges when served the sex abuse charges.