2 long-term care facilities in Sioux City, Le Mars report COVID-19 outbreaks

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Two Siouxland long-term care facilities are reporting COVID-19 outbreaks.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH)’s long-term care dashboard, Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City has reported 18 positive cases of the virus with three of them recovered.

The other Siouxland long-term care facility is Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars.

Officials said there are four positive cases of coronavirus with one of them recovered.

Meanwhile, two facilities in Buena Vista are also reporting COVID-19 outbreaks.

Good Samaritan Society in Newell has 11 positive cases and 10 of them have recovered from the virus.

Pleasant View Home confirmed 11 cases and seven of them have recovered.

IDPH said there are 14 current outbreaks with 329 individuals positive cases, 86 total recoveries, and 399 deaths, as of 3:55 p.m. on July 13.

The state’s health department mentions when long-term care facilities report three or more cases of COVID-19, it’s considered to be an outbreak.

Latest Stories