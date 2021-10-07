2 killed in head-on collision near Wisner, Neb.

WISNER, Neb. (KCAU) – Authorities were called to Highway 275 in northeast Nebraska following a collision that left two people dead.

According to the release, authorities investigated a crash two miles east of Wisner on Highway 275 around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Preliminary findings showed that a head-on collision happened between two vehicles when one of them crossed the center line and entered the oncoming traffic lane and caught on fire soon after.

The driver of the first vehicle, Lance Arthaloney, 56, of Lincoln, Neb., and passenger of the second vehicle, Martha Pena Rodriguez, 60, of West Point, Neb., were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The second driver, Mario Albert Campos-Villalobos, 51, of West Point, Neb., was transported to a hospital in Sioux City for injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.