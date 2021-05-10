2 killed in head-on collision in Cedar County, Neb.

(KCAU) — Authorities said two people were killed in a head-on collision in Cedar County, Neb.

According to a release, on May 8 at 9:41 p.m., the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a traffic crash five miles south of Yankton on Highway 81 in Cedar County.

Police said 64-year-old Elizabeth Braunesreither, of Mission Hill, S.D., and Samantha Plantenberg, 30, of Crofton, were involved in a head-on collision. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

During the collision, a third person, Blake Johnston, 24, of O’Neill, struck one of the vehicles in the crash. He was taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton and was treated for minor injuries.

Authorities said seatbelts were used. The crash is still under investigation by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.