WEST POINT, Neb. (KCAU) — Two people who died in a crash in mid-August involving a tractor west of Bancroft have been identified.

The Cuming County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that authorities responded to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 51 between 19 Road and 20 Road on Aug. 16 around 8:14 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said a 2019 Dodge Caravan, driven by Jamie Norton, 37, of Craig, hit the rear of a John Deere 4255 tractor pulling a Roto-Mix feed wagon, driven by Gregory Haase, 37, of Bancroft.

As a result of the crash Norton and one of her passengers, Elizabeth Thomsen, 42, of Rosalie, were pronounced dead. Norton’s other passenger, Rachel Robbins, 26, of Lyons, was transported to a local hospital.

Haase was transported to a local clinic, treated, and released.