EMMET COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two men were arrested in Emmet County for stealing items from an unoccupied farm property.

The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 8:13 a.m. on March 3 of a vehicle and person hanging around a farmyard while the owner wasn’t home.

While heading to the scene, the caller told authorities the person left the vehicle and ran behind the farmhouse. A man was seen running east through a field when law enforcement arrived.

A deputy reportedly chased the man and detained him. He brought the man back to the scene and learned the vehicle on the property actually belonged to the home owner’s family, not the detained man.

More law enforcement arrived at the scene to investigate, and with the help of K-9 unit Loka, officials believed the home had been broken into with items missing from the house and one of the other buildings.

Todd Larue, 52, of Dumont, was charged with third-degree burglary and taken to the Emmet County Jail.

A vehicle thought to be involved in the crime was found in Armstrong on 4th Avenue. Property from the burglary was found with the vehicle.

After serving a search warrant, officials found stolen power tools, hand tools, and wiring from the farm property. Evidence from a separate burglary in Kossuth County was found during the search. The release from Emmet County Sheriff’s Office did not specify if the items found in the vehicle were from both burglaries.

Curtis Lappegard, 46, of Armstrong, was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary and possession of stolen property.