2 injured after motorcycle, car crash in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two people were injured in a crash Wednesday night in Sioux City.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, authorities responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of Hamilton Boulevard and West 24th Street, Wednesday at 8:14 p.m.

They said that a 26-year-old was driving 1995 Yamaha motorcycle south on Hamilton Boulevard when it hit a 2006 Nissan Sentra that was going north and turning east on West 24th Street

The motorcycle operator was taken to MercyOne before being life-flighted to an Omaha hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

A 17-year-old female passenger in the care had to be extricated from the car by Sioux City Fire & Rescue and was then taken to MercyOne with serious injuries. The 18-year-old male driver was uninjured. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.

At this time, no charges have been filed as the accident remains under investigation.

The names of the people involved are not being released at this time.