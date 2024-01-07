MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — Law enforcement officials say that two people were hospitalized after colliding with the side of a train on Sunday.

According to a release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a 2002 GMC Denali was heading east on 837th Road when they hit a train that was traveling north near 554th Avenue at 10:40 a.m.

The release states that one of the occupants was taken to a local hospital by EMS while the other was life-flighted to a different hospital for their injuries.

The release alleges that neither of them was wearing their seatbelts and the vehicle is considered a total loss.

No further details were available.