2 in custody after Thursday night shooting in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two men have been charged after a shots fired report in Sioux City Thursday evening.

Authorities were dispatched to the 700 block Center Street of possible shots fired Thursday around 5:22 p.m.

Shortly after the report, officers found a vehicle involved in the shooting and stopped it at West 4th Street and Wesley Parkway, detaining the two men inside. They were Jalond J. Hills, 18, and Charles J. Sully, 19, of Sioux City.

After an investigation, police believe that Hills and Sully followed another car to a residence in the 700 block of Center Street when Hills fired a shot at the car, which was occupied by a man, woman, a 6-year-old child, and a 4-year-old child. No one was injured in the shooting.

Detectives charged Hills with terrorism and going armed with intent. The driver of the car, Sully, was charged with failure to provide financial security (no car insurance). He was not charged with the shooting as police said it appeared he was not aware of Hills’ intent to shoot at the other car.

The cause of the dispute that led to this shooting is still under investigation.