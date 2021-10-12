2 hospitalized following 3-vehicle crash near Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigated a three-vehicle incident outside of Norfolk Monday evening.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, two vehicles were going north on Highway 35 when both collided with a west vehicle at the Benjamin Avenue intersection around 4:45 p.m.

Two drivers, Lupita Pena, of Norfolk, Nebraska, and Christian Heppner, of Hoskins, Nebraska, were both taken to Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk for their injuries. The third driver, Kristina Betz, of Norfolk, Nebraska, suffered minor injuries.

Authorities said that two of the drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision

All three vehicles sustained heavy damages and were towed away from the scene.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. They add that charges are pending.