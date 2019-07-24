2 hospitalized after vehicle became engulfed in flames in Lyon County

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman and her child were hospitalized after their vehicle became engulfed in flames.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified of a vehicle engulfed in flames Monday around 5:30 p.m.

They said that Taryn Slade, 31, of Alvord, Iowa, was driving south on Eagle Avenue about half a mile south of the 260th Street and about four miles west of Doon, Iowa, when a five-gallon gas container in the trunk exploded.

Slade and her daughter exited the vehicle and called 911. Bother were flown to the Rock Valley Hospital and later airlifted to Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Doon Fire, Doon Rescue, Iowa State Patrol, Rock Valley Ambulance, Lyon County Ambulance and Lyon County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.