2 hospitalized after motorcycle crash on Gordon Drive viaduct

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash that happened on the Gordon Drive viaduct.

According to Sgt. Bertrand, a little after 5:30 p.m., a driver and a passenger were traveling east on a motorcycle. The motorcycle touched another vehicle, crossed into the median, and then hit another vehicle.

The driver and passenger were both hospitalized, with the driver suffering serious injuries.

The westbound lane is closed due to the incident.

The incident is currently being investigated. We will update the story more as we get more details.

Latest Stories