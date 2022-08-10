ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two men were injured Wednesday morning after a two-vehicle crash near Sioux Center with one of the men having to be life-flighted.

The crash happened about three miles northeast of Sioux Center on 370th Street at 7:40 a.m., according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said that William Kooiker, 72, of Orange City, was driving a 2013 Ford F-350 east on 370th Street and tried to make a left turn onto a farm driveway when it collided with a westbound 1999 Chevrolet Blazer.

The driver of the Blazer, Jacob Oolman, 75, of Orange City, was life-flighted to a Sioux Falls hospital. Kooiker was taken to a local hospital.

The Ford F-350 had an estimated $10,000 in damage while the Blazer had about $2,000.

The sheriff’s office cited Kooiker for failure to yield right of way while making a left turn.

The Sioux Center Ambulance, Sioux Center Fire Department, Sioux Center Police Department, and Hull Ambulance assisted the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.