Two Holy Spirit Retirement Home employees test positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two employees of Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City reported Wednesday they have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Diocese of Sioux City said all Centers for Disease Control (CDC) protocols are being followed by the staff members testing positive and the staff members on-site at Holy Spirit.

The employees who tested positive are no longer on-site at the retirement home, the Diocese said.

Family members of the residents were contacted Wednesday regarding the situation. The Diocese said that as of Thursday, there are no reports of Holy Spirit residents testing positive for COVID-19.

Executive Director Kyla Sprakel anticipates widespread testing of residents and staff by early next week.

Holy Spirit Retirement Home is an entity of the Diocese of Sioux City.