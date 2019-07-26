2 dogs rescued in Marcus, Iowa after being without water for several days

MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) – The Marcus Police Department removed two dogs from a residence after investigating reports of animal neglect.

A citizen reported to the Marcus Police Department about two dogs in a kennel that had been without water for several days during high temperatures. The police investigated the report at 207 North Linn Street on July 18 and saw the dogs, both pit bulls, in a kennel without water. They also noticed that the dogs were covered in feces.

The Marcus Vet Clinic assisted the police in determining that the dogs were at risk and needed to be removed. The police obtained a warrant for the dogs’ removal from the residence around 4:15 p.m. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Marcus police department and seized the dogs.

The two dogs were then taken to Valley Vet in Cherokee for evaluation. KCAU 9 spoke with Marcus Police Chief Brian Flikeid who said that the two dogs are doing fine. They are now looking to find homes for them.

Courtesy Marcus Police Department

Courtesy Marcus Police Department

The owners were not there at the time of the rescue and did not live at the residence. After contacting the dogs’ owners, they voluntarily gave up ownership of the dogs.

No charges have been filed, but the police are continuing to investigate the case.