NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Two dogs died in a house fire in Norfolk, officials said.

Firefighters were called Sunday at 5:44 p.m. to a house fire in the 900 block of West Maple Avenue, according to a release from the Norfolk Fire Division. Upon arrival, crews saw heavy smoke from a ranch-style house.

Crews entered the house and encountered heavy heat and smoke, finding an active fire at the rear of the house. The fire was extinguished within about 15 minutes, but crews were on the scene for about two hours to check for hot spots and to investigate.

Authorities stated that two dogs did die in the fire. No residents or firefighters were injured.

The fire started in the kitchen, the release said. Fire damage was contained to the kitchen and living room, while the rest of the house had heavy smoke damage. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from burning into the basement and bedrooms, authorities said.

Norfolk Police, Hadar Fire, Battle Creek Fire, NPPD, and Black Hills Energy assisted the Norfolk Fire Division.