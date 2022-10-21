VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — Two dogs died in a Thursday house fire in Vermillion, according to the Vermillion Fire EMS Department.

Officials said in a Friday release said firefighters were called to a house fire in the 600 block of Cottage Street Thursday at 4:39 p.m. The first units to arrive on the scene to find a working fire with heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the house.

Crews searched the structure and quickly extinguished visible flames. Aid was called from the fire departments of Gayville, Wakonda, Yankton, and Elk Point as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire in the roofline and interior walls.

Officials said the building had major damages as a result of the fire.

The release states that all occupants of the house had evacuated and were uninjured. The American Red Cross has been called to assist the four displaced by the fire. Two pets died in the fire, but officials didn’t identify what they were. Officials confirmed to KCAU 9 that the pets were dogs. One emergency personnel did sustain minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.