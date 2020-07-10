2 dead, 7 injured in two-vehicle crash near Emmetsburg

EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KCAU) – Two individuals are dead and seven people are injured after a two-vehicle collision near Emmetsburg on Thursday morning.

Authorities were alerted of the crash at the intersection of 460th Avenue and 390th Street just south of Emmetsburg around 10 a.m., according to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said that Alexander McCurdy, 32, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was driving a 2017 Chevy Impala heading east on 390th Street, failed to stop at a stop sign, and hit a 2006 Ford Econoline van driven by Manuel De Jesu Mercado, 52, of McAllen, Texas, going north on 460th Avenue.

The van spun out of control and slid into a ditch and rolled onto the driver’s side. The Impala came to a rest near the van.

Two passengers in the van were pronounced dead at the scene. Six other passengers in the van were taken to the Palo Alto County Hospital. One of them was later transferred to Mercy Hospital in Mason City.

The names of the deceased are being withheld until notification of family.

McCurdy was transported to the Palo Alto County Hospital to be treated for injuries sustained and later transferred to another hospital.

Both vehicles were considered a total loss.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation into the accident is ongoing.

The Iowa State Patrol, Emmetsburg Fire Department, the Palo Alto County Ambulance Services, and Wickman’s Towing assisted the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

Latest Stories