SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — Pioneer Valley Days is returning to Siouxland with fun for people of all ages and types of families.

According to a release from the City of Sergeant Bluff, Pioneer Days will kick off with a parade on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

The parade will be followed up with an Ice Cream Social where residents can meet their “Hometown Heroes” during the Touch-a-Truck event, along with a Foam Party, and a Drive-in Movie.

Saturday’s events will begin at 11 a.m. with the Family Fun Day. There will be a bags tournament, horseshoes, sand volleyball, inflatables, games, a petting zoo, kid’s activities, pony rides, and face painting until 4 p.m.

Free Family Swim Night will begin at 5 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. Music at Eddie’s will start as soon as Family Swim Night ends, and continue through 11 p.m.

Additionally, the release states that during the Family Fun Day, there will be a Show and Shine Car Show from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Sergeant Bluff Museum and a Trap Shoot at Hawkeye Gun Club from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own coolers and chairs, however, glass containers are not allowed.