EMMET COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A school bus driver received a citation after a collision with a semi-tractor-trailer caused the bus to overturn on Tuesday.

Courtesy of the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, at 4:21 p.m. officials received a report of the crash and officials responded right away. They arrived at the scene at 4:26 p.m., along with the ambulance service.

Authorities said the bus driver, Travis Schueller, 42, had stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of 240th Street and 490th Street. Schueller allegedly left the intersection prematurely, ultimately pulling into the path of the semi traveling south.

The semi struck the bus on the passenger side near the center causing the bus to roll onto its side, according to the information provided by the sheriff’s office.

Two children had to be taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

The investigation resulted in a citation against Schueller for failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way.