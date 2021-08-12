2 arrested for trafficking stolen firearms after I-29 traffic stop, investigation

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two men were arrested and charged with trafficking stolen firearms after authorities started an investigation after a traffic stop on Interstate 29.

Deputies of the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on the interstate between Salix and Sloan around 3:24 p.m. on August 6.

After becoming suspicious of the occupant’s behavior, a K-9 was called to the scene and alerted to a controlled substance. During a search, deputies found two stolen handguns and a controlled substance.

Marcos Castellanos

Courtesy Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies later conducted a search of a Sioux City apartment as part of the investigation. Officials found two assault rifles with ammunition, a Glock handgun with an extended magazine and ammunition, gun parts, numerous high capacity magazines, 69.3 grams of marijuana, packaging material, drug scales, and an assortment of paraphernalia.

Two men were arrested as result of the investigation. Marcos Castellanos, 20, Sioux City, and Alexander Febus, 19, of Cranston, Rhode Island, were both chared with trafficking stolen firearms and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Castellanos was additionally charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and a drug tax stamp violation

Febus was also charged with multiple traffic violations.