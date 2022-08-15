STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — Two people were arrested while allegedly attempting to steal vehicle parts in northeast Nebraska.

According to a release from the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, there was a report of suspicious activity six miles east of Madison at around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

When officials with the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison County Sheriff’s office arrived, they found two individuals in the process of allegedly removing vehicle parts from a salvage yard. They were also allegedly found to be in possession of a saw that is commonly used to remove catalytic converters, according to the release.

It was specified that the owner of the property was a lifetime area resident who had unexpectedly passed away recently.

The two people were arrested and identified as Marshall Groenthal, 45, of Columbus, and Amber Myhr, 32, of Sioux Falls. Groenthal was charged with attempted theft, criminal trespass, possession of burglar tools, driving during suspension, and fictitious plates. Myhre was charged with attempted theft, criminal trespass, and possession of burglar tools.

The release indicated that Myhre was also found to be wanted in South Dakota, and both individuals have prior theft convictions.