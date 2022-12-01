SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota men are behind bars in connection to burglaries in three different counties.

Early last month, Brookings police said officers were investigating home and vehicle burglaries when they noticed similar incidents had happened in Brandon and Elk Point.

On Nov. 22, the Highway Patrol arrested 18-year-old Dakota Durrani. Durrani also had an outstanding warrant out of Florida.

On Wednesday, 24-year-old Mitchell Arevalo was arrested in Sioux Falls.

Authorities said they will face a list of charges including burglary and grand theft. During the investigation 10 stolen guns were recovered.

Police said surveillance video from community members helped police identify the suspects.

Mall of America security and the Bloomington Police Department also assisted after the suspect used stolen credit cards in Minnesota.