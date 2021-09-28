2 arrested for alleged ATM fraud in Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — Two people have now been arrested after being accused of making fraudulent transactions at an ATM in Storm Lake.

According to a release, on June 17, the Storm Lake Police Department (SLPD) was notified of fraudulent activity at an ATM machine. Police launched an investigation and found suspects deposited an empty envelope into an ATM for a $4,000 deposit into a personal account on the morning of June 13.

Police said the suspects conducted a series of withdrawals, bank transfers, and in-person withdrawals totaling $4,000 from the same account.

Police arrested Nathan Alafa, 29, of Cherokee on a warrant on September 15. On Tuesday morning, Britanny Summer, 26, of Cherokee turned herself in to the SLPD in reference to this incident.

Alafa and Summer were both charged with second-degree theft. The incident is still being investigated by authorities.