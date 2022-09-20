LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — The Le Mars Police Department (LMPD) arrested two suspects after a pursuit in Plymouth County.

According to a release, a Le Mars Police Officer tried to stop a vehicle at Hawkeye Avenue and 18th Street Southwest for a traffic violation around 8:41 p.m. Monday. The vehicle failed to yield to the officer’s emergency lights and sirens leading to a pursuit heading north on Highway 75 before eventually coming to a stop near Sheldon, Iowa, police said.

Officers from the Sheldon Police Department deployed stop sticks south of Sheldon causing the tires on the suspect vehicle to deflate and the suspects were taken into custody.

After further investigation, it was determined the suspect vehicle had been reported stolen the day before in Colorado.

The driver was identified as Esteban Valdiva-Nunez, 40, of New Mexico, and placed under arrest for felony eluding, first-degree theft, operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, provide false identification information to law enforcement, no valid driver’s license, speeding and fail to obey traffic control device.

The passenger of the vehicle, Cynthia Estrada, 33, of Mexico, was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both suspects were transported to the Plymouth County Jail without incident.

The LMPD was assisted by the Orange City Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, Sheldon Police Department and O’Brien County Sheriffs Office.