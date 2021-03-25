2 arrested after physical disturbance in Stanton County

WOODLAND PARK, Neb. (KCAU) — A man and woman were arrested following a physical disturbance Thursday morning in Woodland Park.
According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, officers arrested two people following a disturbance at a Woodland Park residence Thursday morning.
Authorities said Elliot Anderson, 22, and Safaa Mohammed, 21, both of Norfolk were arrested following a physical disturbance that led Mohammed to be taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of her injuries.
Anderson was charged with third-degree assault, possession of marijuana, and a probation violation. Safaa was charged with criminal trespass, criminal mischief, disturbing the peace, and third-degree assault.
Anderson declined medical treatment for injuries he suffered.