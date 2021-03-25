2 arrested after physical disturbance in Stanton County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) -- Morningside President John Reynders drove a tractor through campus this morning to show his support and honor National Agriculture Week.

Students in the agriculture program are celebrating by having a week filled with activities, all related to Morningside's agricultural and food studies program.

"We're just getting our word out, hopefully we're not exclusive in our ag club, and hopefully we can get more people involved in our club and we want to celebrate ag week every year, so hopefully next year they can be a part of it with us," said Reynders.

Mini golf, movie night, and attending a panel with experts speaking about agriculture are just some of the things the club has done to celebrate the week.