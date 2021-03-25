2 arrested after physical disturbance in Stanton County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Safaa Mohammed and Elliot Anderson were arrested after a physical disturbance Thursday morning. Photos courtesy of the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.

WOODLAND PARK, Neb. (KCAU) — A man and woman were arrested following a physical disturbance Thursday morning in Woodland Park.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, officers arrested two people following a disturbance at a Woodland Park residence Thursday morning.  

Authorities said Elliot Anderson, 22, and Safaa Mohammed, 21, both of Norfolk were arrested following a physical disturbance that led Mohammed to be taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of her injuries. 

Anderson was charged with third-degree assault, possession of marijuana, and a probation violation. Safaa was charged with criminal trespass, criminal mischief, disturbing the peace, and third-degree assault. 

Anderson declined medical treatment for injuries he suffered.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories