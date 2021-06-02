2 arrested after officials discover nearly 700 grams of ecstasy, pot

SLOAN, Iowa (KCAU) — Two people were arrested near Sloan following a traffic stop where authorities found nearly 700 grams of drugs on Friday.

According to court documents, around 11:13 p.m., police saw a vehicle traveling south on I-29 in the left lane below the speed limit and less than the normal flow of traffic.

Police pulled over Paris Albert, 34, and passenger Alexandria Perry, 33, on mile marker 128 near Sloan.

During a search of the vehicle, authorities found 138 grams of ecstasy pills and 535 grams of marijuana under the passenger seat, as well as a loaded handgun.

Upon running a criminal history report on Albert, police found he is a convicted felon who was charged with felon in possession of a firearm on November 2, 2006, and April 18, 2012.

Albert was arrested and charged with two counts of a controlled substance violation, felon in possession of a firearm, failure to affix a drug stamp. He was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and is held on a $30,000 bond.

Perry was also charged with two counts of controlled substance violation and failure to affix drug tax stamp, and she was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and held on a $20,000 bond. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for June 8 at 9 a.m. at the Law Enforcement Center in Sioux Center.