Zallie Moniz courtesy Woodbury County Jail.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two people have been arrested after they allegedly broke into a woman’s home and assaulted her.

According to court documents, at around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Zallie Moniz, 40, of Sioux City, walked uninvited into the victim’s Sioux City home. The documents allege that Moniz went into the victim’s basement where she assaulted the victim. The two eventually separated and the victim locked the door after Moniz left.

At around 3 a.m., the victim said that she heard a loud crash and said that Moniz had returned along with Randy Valdez, 35, of Sioux City, and an unnamed third party, according to court documents.

Randy Valdez courtesy Woodbury County Jail.

The victim told police that Moniz was armed with a knife and the third party had a machete, Valdez was unarmed according to the documents.

After fleeing from Moniz and her knife, the victim was assaulted by Valdez according to the criminal complaint. The complaint said that the third party stood nearby with the macheting, presumably to prevent the victim from fleeing.

When the victim was able to escape, she ran into a different room and called the police. According to the documents, this call came in at around 3:21 a.m.

The report said that when police arrived, they noticed the door showed signs of forced entry and the victim had visible injuries.

Moniz and Valdez were both booked into the Woodbury County Jail Tuesday morning. They both face 1st-degree burglary – bodily injury charges and are being held on $15,000 bonds.