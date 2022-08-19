NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Two people are behind bars as part of a drug investigation after 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine was found near Winside, Neb., the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) said.

Authorities received a report from residents of rural Winside that said that two suspicious individuals were going through their property Wednesday around 6:30 a.m.

NSP troopers spoke with the two reported suspicious individuals, identified as Oscar Villa, 36, and Johana Madrid, 27, both of Los Angeles, California. Troopers said the two were in possession of suspected methamphetamine. After a search of the area, authorities found a handgun and a cattle prod that had been stolen from another farm.

Troopers spoke with the owner of the cattle prod to confirm the theft of it when the owner reported finding a bag weighing about a half-pound of suspected methamphetamine, the release stated. The bag was near where the cattle prod had been stored.

Troopers continued to investigate and learned a large quantity of methamphetamine had been buried in a field near the original scene. After a search, authorities found about 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and three grams of suspected fentanyl.

Villa and Madrid were arrested. Villa was charged with making terroristic threats, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and other charges. He was lodged into lodged in Antelope County Jail. Madrid was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft and lodged in Dakota County Jail.