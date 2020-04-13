2 additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Woodbury County, second hospitalization

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County Monday.

According to SDHD, the new cases, a man and a woman between the ages of 41 and 60 years old bring the county total to 20 confirmed cases.

SDHD also confirmed a second Woodbury County resident has been hospitalized because of the virus.

Included in the total number of cases, eight COVID-19 patients in Woodbury County have recovered.

The chart below, from SDHD, shows the total number of cases, tests and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the county.

Courtesy, SDHD

Those counted as hospitalized and discharged are included in the overall total number of hospitalizations.

Statistics for non-residents who have sought testing or treatment for COVID-19 in Woodbury County are not included in the chart.

Latest Coronavirus Stories