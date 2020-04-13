Closings
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

2 additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Woodbury County, second hospitalization

Local News

by: Kate Lundahl

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County Monday.

According to SDHD, the new cases, a man and a woman between the ages of 41 and 60 years old bring the county total to 20 confirmed cases.

SDHD also confirmed a second Woodbury County resident has been hospitalized because of the virus.

Included in the total number of cases, eight COVID-19 patients in Woodbury County have recovered.

The chart below, from SDHD, shows the total number of cases, tests and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the county.

Data Table 4-13-20
Courtesy, SDHD

Those counted as hospitalized and discharged are included in the overall total number of hospitalizations.

Statistics for non-residents who have sought testing or treatment for COVID-19 in Woodbury County are not included in the chart.

Latest Coronavirus Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories