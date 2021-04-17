1st Street in Sergeant Bluff to close for reconstruction project

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sergeant Bluff announced the closure of 1st Street from just east of C Street to Port Neal Road to begin the planned reconstruction and beautification of 1st Street starting April 19.



According to the city, the project includes full replacement of pavement with new curb and gutter, new storm sewer piping and intakes, water main extension, new stoplights at D Street, new medians, replacement of sidewalks, new trail, decorative trail lighting, and other beautification features.

The Contractor will start work on or about Monday, April 19, which includes the full closure of the street. The completion of the project is anticipated by October 2021.



The city will be setting up a project status area on its website and plans to provide periodic updates on social media.

You can the detour route for the project down below.

The Consultant Engineer in charge of the project is McClure Engineering, Co. and the Contractor is Sioux City Engineering Co. The construction cost is $1,856,769.85 with $1,400,000 in funding coming from Iowa DOT to assist in paying for the construction and engineering work. The project was identified as a top priority of the citizens during a 2016 comprehensive infrastructure planning study.