1st case of COVID-19 found in Madison County

WISNER, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials said the first positive case of COVID-19 has been found in Nebraska’s Madison County.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) said in a Monday release that they were made aware of a positive case in their district. They said they immediately started the contact investigation.

ELVPHD said the patient is a woman in her 30s with underlying medical conditions. They said the woman hasn’t left her house since symptoms began on March 18.

They said more information will be released Tuesday.

ELVPHD serves Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton counties. The health department said that 36 people were tested in Madison County with 25 negative and 10 others pending. in Burt County, 5 residents were tested with 4 negative and 1 pending.5 Cuming County residents were tested. Of them, 2 were negative and 3 are pending. Two residents in Stanton county were tested and found to be negative. They also have tested 16 from outside the district with 12 negative and 4 pending cases.