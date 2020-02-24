1st Annual Winterfest motivates many to get moving

It was the perfect day for many families to make their way out to Cone Park and enjoy some time outside

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –Sunday hundreds of people came out for the first Sioux City Winter Fest. Full of many fun activities to get people moving.

It was the perfect day for many families to make their way out to Cone Park and enjoy some time outside. The Siouxland District Health Department hosted Sunday’s event saying there is a need to get more people active.

“I decided since everyone was doing it that I mine as well give it a try because if I don’t try I won’t have a chance at winning, but if I do try I might have a chance,” said Iris Liao, one of the young racers.

With a chance at victory on their minds, Winter fest kicked off with dozens of handmade sleds racing for 1st place.

“It’s really a lot of really fun creative sleds and the kids have a great time,” said Tom Padgett, with the Rivercade and Sertoma Club.

This longtime tradition was hosted by the Rivercade and Sertoma Club, bringing dozens of families to Cone Park in the winter months.

“We like to get out and like and do things and get out and like play outside and like we like to sleigh,” said Alyssa Haggman, a 12-year-old racer.

Winning more than just trophies and bragging rights, folks also help themselves take part in a more healthy lifestyle.

Getting out and getting healthy is the Siouxland District Health Department’s goal for Winter Fest saying that 60 percent of Woodbury County is overweight or obese.

“We are encouraging people to get out get physically active sharing what it means to be physically active it doesn’t mean you have to go out and run a mile it could just go shoot some basketballs go garden go play walk the dog that type of thing,” said Michelle Lewis, with the Siouxland District Health Department.

Those who attended enjoying free sledding, bag tosses, mini bowling, and so much more. All thanks to a handful of local organizations joining the movement to get folks moving.

“it’s crucial for your health so we need to stay healthy all year round so we need to choose the right food and then we need to get outside and exercise,” said Mary Hendriks, the Mercy One director of mission integration.

Making exercising fun and free for hundreds of Siouxlanders.

“We got a group of us here we are just excited to get on the slopes and have some fun,” said David Mastbergen, an adult racer.

Sunday’s event was the first of many “move your way campaign” activities hosted by the Siouxland District Health Department. The organization plans to continue putting on events over the next few months.